House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is receiving criticism for having the United States Constitution read on the floor of the House of Representatives.
Los Angeles Times columnist Nichols Goldberg’s op-ed “The GOP’s performative, demoralizing patriotism” captures this sentiment.
This brings to mind iconic 18th century writer Samuel Johnson’s wise admonition: “Patriotism is the last refuge of the scoundrel.” But given the lack of civic knowledge of many Americans, both Democrat and Republican alike, it was a good idea for McCarthy to have the Constitution read, theatrical as it was to critics.
A recent poll showed only 36 percent of Americans could name our three branches of government: legislative, executive and judicial, whose powers are vested in Congress, the president and federal courts, respectively.
I suspect even some members of Congress may lack this basic knowledge of our federal government, let alone ever having read our Constitution for themselves.
It took 43 minutes to read, which probably taxed the attention span of members of the House of the people.
You can’t get enough of knowing our form of government.
— Mark Salvaggio, Bakersfield