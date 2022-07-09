In an inconspicuous section with decisively notable smaller font was this headline in the June 30 edition of The Californian, “Info on gun owners wrongly made public.” The article informs the reader the California Department of Justice, under Attorney General Rob Bonta, a Gavin Newsom appointee, allowed the names of concealed weapons permit holders to be published on its website along with their addresses, driver’s licenses, criminal background, and type of permit granted. In addition, the state also released compromising information of those who had legally registered so-called “assault weapons” through that database.
Release of such information to the public is patently illegal. It is currently unknown if Attorney General Bonta, an anti-Second Amendment zealot based upon his previous campaign commercials, purposely made this information available. It is amazing at the lack of outcry at this egregious breach.
Can you imagine the caterwauling, the handwringing, and gnashing of teeth if, say, the names of people who had abortions were released to the public or those who tested positive for HIV were outed by a state agency? The state Capitol building would be set ablaze, yet it appears citizens of California who play by the rules and obey onerous gun restrictions get short shrift, not even an apology.
Now our very lives are at risk by the criminal element that those permits are meant to protect. AG Rob Bonta must resign immediately. He and his staff must be investigated for criminal wrongdoing.
— Gregory Laskowski, Bakersfield