Previous letter writer substitute teacher Michael Cariker heartbreakingly describes his Latino students wondering and questioning why they are hated. They ask, “How come they don’t like us?” “What did we do?” “We were born here.” “We are Americans too!” In response, letter writer, Ann Reed asked, “Who is telling these children these things?”
The hate, the disrespect and exclusion, the feeling of unworthiness, is usually conveyed, not in word, but in the subtle attitudes ingrained and worn by racists. Have you ever been looked through, as if you did not exist? Ignored? It is that tone of voice, the tone of dismissal, that implies a person isn’t worthy of attention. Children of color live each day growing up in a racially biased society, getting these subtle messages, messages that say, “I am unworthy. I am less!”
I ask, “How do we reverse this?” Certainly not only by just telling a child he is the wisest, kindest, most beautiful . . .”, as Reed recommends. Because words will not undo the seeds of hate already planted! Platitudes won’t undo it!
We undo it by taking ownership of our attitudes of acceptance and inclusion of all children. We do it day by day, as opportunities are presented.
It starts with you, dear reader; it is up to you to make each child you come in contact with today, and every day, feel their value and know we care who they are, a precious human being. You can make a difference!
Often, just a smile will start some of the healing.
— Nada Nuanez Byrum, Bakersfield