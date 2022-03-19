So Russia, according to Mr. Putin, went into Eastern Ukraine to save ethnic Russians ... by killing them?
Oh, now the real reason was to take out bio-weapons labs set up by Dr. Fauci and Joe Biden. This is now the justification Putin and Russian sympathizers are touting. That sounds better, but like "the steal," it just ain't so. That never came out of a Russian mouth before the invasion. The U.S. and other countries monitor communications, news, the internet, etc. for security reasons. They never heard that. Wonder where that poppycock came from? They found it.
Everyone but right-wing conservatives, Trumpites and Q-Anon conspiracy theorists can guess. It came from a single tweet, then it was spread by you treasonous, anti-American, Trump-is-Savior imbeciles, only to end up on Fox News, Newsmax, etc. Not a speck of truth. I ask why?
Why would you want to give cover to a murderous ex-head of the KGB, the sworn enemy of your own country? Because he's not a Democrat or Joe Biden? Because it's more important your side wins than tell the truth? Because you think it's funny?
Stop the idiocy. Quit believing far-out lies, or truck your behinds across the water and become part of Putin's imagined, resurgent Russian Empire, if you think he needs help.
Because you're already helping him. From our shores. And you call yourselves patriots, like you've got a corner on the market.
Y'all should be ashamed.
— Chuck Sukut, Bakersfield