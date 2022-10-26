John Pryor’s recent Community Voice, “Words matter in our families, work and politics,” (Oct. 19) is excellent. He warns us of using “snarl words,” especially “without evidence to substantiate their validity.” He also points out the weakness of a “Two-Valued Orientation” — in which every issue is viewed in only black or white.
I wish he had been able to talk to the author of a piece from Aug. 31. “Principles in laws, platforms matter.” That author called all liberals socialists, who were bad, as contrasted with “Constitutional conservatives,” who are good. In fact, the difference between them was a matter of “freedom or tyranny? Integrity or dishonesty? God’s will or our will? Good or evil? Law and order or riots and civil commotion?”