I am appalled that our county is purposefully recruiting sheriff deputies who refuse to be vaccinated against COVID-19! We already have low numbers of vaccinated citizens: What message is that type of offer sending to our residents?
It is incredibly frustrating and disgusting that so many people care only about themselves and refuse to believe the facts — I mean actual scientific facts, not rhetoric and scare-tactics “facts” — that would end the pandemic. Why should anyone wear a mask properly, get vaccinated, and social distance when our county is actively bringing in law enforcement who won’t do one of the most important aspects of that!
I understand that we need more officers and deputies, but this is the wrong way to recruit.
— Janice French, Bakersfield