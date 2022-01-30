Your article on Jan. 27, “Patient without vaccine denied heart transplant,” is the epitome of the death squads that were revealed with Obama “CARE” and are now reality! The whole “shot” thing is all unnecessary. I’ve had shoulder, foot, hand, knee, back and neck surgery and a hip replacement, all without any shots!
The Massachusetts Brigham and Women’s Hospital needs to be decertified and charges brought for their behavior! Are they denying criminals, illegal immigrants or street people lifesaving treatment or surgery ... are they?
— Bill Curtis, Bakersfield