"Upside down America." ("Letter to the editor, April 21) You are kidding, right? President Biden has signed 50 executive orders so far. President Trump signed 894 executive orders in his four years in office, more then any other president. President Obama signed just 276 in his eight years in office.
Thank goodness we have a man in office now who thinks more of the American citizen and not himself all the time. President Biden has empathy, morals and ethics we did not see in the White House for four years. It's hard to imagine what this country would have been like with four more years of Trump in the White House.
Our wonderful country was being torn apart by him. And do I have to mention him rallying a crowd to storm the Capitol to overthrow the election Biden won by 7 million votes? You must have been kidding.
— Pat Ferguson, Bakersfield