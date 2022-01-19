Why former Bakersfield City Councilman Mark Salvaggio felt it necessary rehash a 40-year-old political date in his recent Community Voices piece (Jan. 14) is beyond me. His oddly timed piece (how is this important or relevant?) is both maudlin and inaccurate.
If Walter Stiern is Salvaggio’s political hero — great — tell us all about the wonderful things he accomplished. Why it is necessary to mention Ann Gutcher’s name and imply she lacked the honesty and integrity of Stiern, to achieve this goal, is a mystery.
So for the record, very few people have the integrity, honesty, work ethic, and pro-Kern County outlook of Ann Gutcher. She has done more positive things in her life, and for this area, than any 10-people I know, and she did it when it was much harder for a woman to do so — don’t Democrats claim to be pro-women? And, not that I care to litigate a 40-year-old political race, but I will remind Salvaggio that Ann Gutcher won the vote in local counties/districts during that 1982 race ... talk about “twisting the facts.”
Again, given our current moment (COVID, political upheaval, etc.), all of this seems quite silly. I just find it sad that a former city councilman cannot write something positive about his hero long passed, without disrespecting a local 87-year-old woman in the process. I thought adults knew better.
— Joe Gutcher, Bakersfield