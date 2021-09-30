OK, the great Kern County Fair is in full swing. However, watching TV we noticed that very few people were wearing masks and certainly not social distancing. With Kern County having among the lowest vaccination rates in California and right up there with several southern states, I am concerned to say the least.
I doubt very much that most of attendees are vaccinated. Even though my wife and I just received the booster shot, we decided we were going to forgo the fair this year. We believe it was a mistake.
I hope everyone has a good time yet pray this was not a breeding ground for the virus. Like the old saying goes, "It ain't over till the fat lady sings."
— Michael Harp, Bakersfield