Retired Judge Robert Tafoya’s argument ("Reimagine the immigration crisis," Sept. 3) for legislative immigration reform is made even more compelling by global demographic trends, which are cogently analyzed in a recent cover story in “The Economist.”
One hundred twenty countries have a fertility rate below population replacement with most remaining nations rapidly heading in that direction. Future living standards will depend on the working-age share of population and productivity of that working-age population. Productivity growth will depend on invention and innovation, which relies on crystalized intelligence possessed overwhelmingly by the young.