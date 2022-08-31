Like many of you, I'm old enough to remember the early '70s when my neighbor came over all excited wanting to show off his new digital watch as technology was changing. Admittedly I didn't know all of the attributes it had to offer, but when I heard the price of $2,000 I said my good old Timex works just fine thank you. I'm grateful that the government didn't mandate their purchase as I get quite a kick out of looking in the socking stuffer bin at Christmastime and seeing digital watches for $5, maybe even less these days.
So, what about the government mandates now that if you want to buy a new car just 14 years from now, it must be an eco-friendly electric car? I would like to vote that all government agencies do it first, well before us minions who can't fight back. Work out all the kinks first, then come with your mandates instead of choices for the public at large. School buses, police cars, government autos, sanitation trucks, Caltrans vehicles, etc. Let's see how the cycle works over 10 to 15 years. Will there be enough battery replacements and at what cost? Will there be a resale market? Will the electrical grid be able to keep up?