Starving to work? Tuesday, on a prime network, I heard Bernie Sanders state that the Republicans wanted to starve "the unemployed" back to work. Sanders stated the Republicans were stating the "unemployed" earned more money per week by getting paid to stay at home by the federal government. Sanders stated the Republicans were stating employers were finding it difficult to find employees.
In all my 65 years of age I never heard anyone ever state that God and his only begotten son Jesus Christ were Republicans. Sanders, a Jew, should understand that God commanded man to work. (Genesis 3:17-19.) Then there is the Apostle Paul, who authored two epistles to the Christians in the Lord's church in Thessalonica. In his second epistle the Apostle Paul states in II Thessalonians 3:10 that "by command," if any would not work neither should he eat. In verse 12, Paul states "by command" that with quietness they work eating their own bread. In verse 11, Paul states when people are not working, they are disorderly, working not at all and are busybodies causing strife.
Thinking of the burned and gutted sections in cities, the police force being dismantled, and the people waiting by their mail boxes to get their government check, I think Sanders was right. The Republican party is of the mindset that we the people support the government (paying taxes) and not the government paying we the people to cause mischief.
— Raymond Reed, Bakersfield