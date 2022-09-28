This letter is directed toward women. Your rights and freedoms are under attack! Specifically your right and freedom to control your own body — the right to an abortion. If the far right ever takes control of both houses of Congress and the presidency, all women will lose their right to an abortion nationwide, including California. And other rights and freedoms are also under attack, such as contraception, equality of pay for women, paid maternity leave, etc.

I want to address women in two groups in particular. First, high school and college women, a vulnerable age group. Do you really want to be a single mother, or maybe be forced to marry, or maybe terminate your education and lose your chance for financial security?

