I know the editorial staff will be formulating the newspaper’s endorsements in the coming weeks for the mid-term election. While I vote Democratic, I live in the 23rd Congressional District and l have no illusions of how it will vote overall. However, for the good of the paper’s reputation, I request The Californian withhold a recommendation for the 23rd District.
Congressman McCarthy’s latest statement about how he will lead the new House, should it go Republican, in a vindictive assault on the U.S. attorney general for executing a lawful search warrant for classified information the former president may have illegally removed from the White House. He has shown over the last six years a true lack of situational awareness, scary for a man who could end up second in line for the presidency.