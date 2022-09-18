“Cancel student debt.” NO! I already paid my loans off, why do THEY get their loans canceled?” The preceding sentence is from a recent Community Voice article by Roger Jones ("No one hates Americans more than other Americans. Here’s why"), where he states some people express this sentiment. 

After reading several letters praising the piece I decided I had better reread it, and frankly I’m stumped. It's news to me that typical Americans “hate” someone that may have had their student debt paid off. Lost any slender thread of credibility and respect for politicians committing such an act in front of an upcoming election, now that doesn’t stump me.