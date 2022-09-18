“Cancel student debt.” NO! I already paid my loans off, why do THEY get their loans canceled?” The preceding sentence is from a recent Community Voice article by Roger Jones ("No one hates Americans more than other Americans. Here’s why"), where he states some people express this sentiment.
After reading several letters praising the piece I decided I had better reread it, and frankly I’m stumped. It's news to me that typical Americans “hate” someone that may have had their student debt paid off. Lost any slender thread of credibility and respect for politicians committing such an act in front of an upcoming election, now that doesn’t stump me.
Then again, maybe the idea is a plea for collectivism? Likewise, “We don’t compromise. We don’t share. We don’t sacrifice.” I for one honestly don’t know where that comes from. Most any parent or grandparent, not to mention my fellow combat veterans and their families, will likely disagree vigorously.
Jones is certainly correct about the nation being divided, and here I thought it all was whitey’s doing, make that white MAGAs. Nope, it’s envy and jealously (a sub-conscientious plea for Christianity?). The case can be made that the conditions described are the result of a successful divide and conquer program, intended to keep the masses bickering among themselves so they will ignore certain matters, as in the important ones.
On the other hand, for those of us with multigenerational stakes in the country, how exactly should we act how when we see the nation spiraling toward a banana peel republic? Regarding the response letters, perhaps I should reread them, as it doesn’t occur to me they read the same article as I.
— Andy Wahrenbrock, Bakersfield