Global Wind Day is on June 15, giving us an ideal opportunity to reflect on the positive impact wind energy has had across the world and in Mojave. California is renowned for our state’s commitment to innovation and protecting the environment so it's no surprise we’re a global leader in the commercial adoption of wind power. As a local resident and operations manager of EDP Renewables’ Rising Tree Wind Farm, I can tell you that wind energy powers more than our homes — it powers our economy.
Rising Tree Wind Farm has been producing clean energy since 2015. Since its inception, the wind farm has contributed approximately $17.5 million in new local tax revenue that can be used to fund schools and other essential public services. The project has also paid more than $34 million to local landowners who lease their land to the project, providing them with a peace of mind and stable income they can reinvest in their community.
Approximately 139 full-time jobs were created during Rising Tree's construction, along with 13 long-term operations jobs that will last for the project's useful life. Roughly $55 million has been spent within 50 miles of the farm since the beginning of the project’s development, as well.
Rising Tree Wind Farm has provided an abundance of benefits to our community, county and region. As we celebrate Global Wind Day, it is important to remember the positive economic impacts that wind energy has already had in and around Mojave.
— Kevin Davis, Tehachapi