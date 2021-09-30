Now that we are moving toward our former normality in the wake of COVID-19, all we need next is still another catastrophe that threatens our lives, our homes and our businesses.
Most likely, it will be a major earthquake.
Our proximity to the San Andreas fault positions us to be vulnerable.
The 1857 Fort Tejon earthquake was the last “really big one” (not our 1952 event on the White Wolf fault, as devastating as it was). Scientists tell us such major events have occurred roughly every 150 years on the San Andreas fault. Hence, we’re “overdue.” However, we know earthquakes are totally unpredictable.
How should we prepare?
The Great California ShakeOut is a perfect opportunity. Millions are already registered to participate. The drill is always on the third Thursday of October — Oct. 21 this year. So, the “earthquake” will strike at 10:21 a.m. on 10/21. Easy to remember — wherever you may be.
Drills work!
They precondition us to take proactive steps to save our lives — opportunities we otherwise may miss. Excellent information is available at www.shakeout.org where you’ll find tested preparations for individuals, families, businesses, schools, and other organizations.
Register today! It’s free.
— John Pryor, Bakersfield