Thanks to Wilbur Wells for his fine summation of the Democratic party in the March 2 Opinion section ("The anti-agenda of Democrats").
It seems they are against everything good and anything God.
I have heard a rumor this party is going out of existence. They seem to be headed for self-destruction. The question is who will go first — the nation or the party?
For the sake of the nation, the loss of the party would be better. This country can be saved, but the party is probably beyond help.
Psalm 33:12 says, “Blessed is the nation whose God is the Lord, the people whom He has chosen for His own inheritance.”
He chooses those who have chosen Him.
— Karen Lawson, Bakersfield