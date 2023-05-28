What’s going to happen to the people in Speaker Kevin McCarthy's Bakersfield district when the United States of America defaults on its debt? Will he dare to show his face in Bakersfield?
Does he want to confront the tens of thousands of the people he represents who are unemployed, starving older people because they’ve not received their Social Security checks, Bakersfield gutted because of so many business failures, armed gangs roaming the streets, anarchy flaring up everywhere,his property, like everyone else's, valueless and, in general, everywhere lives torn apart.