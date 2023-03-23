Who should we believe: shills for the fossil fuel industry or the scientists researching climate change?
An excerpt from the Los Angeles Times:
"Humanity still has a chance, close to the last, to prevent the worst of climate change’s future harms, a top United Nations panel of scientists said Monday.
"But doing so requires quickly slashing nearly two-thirds of carbon pollution by 2035, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, or IPCC, said. The United Nations chief said it more bluntly, calling for an end to new fossil fuel exploration and for rich countries to quit coal, oil and gas by 2040.
“'Humanity is on thin ice — and that ice is melting fast,' United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said. 'Our world needs climate action on all fronts — everything, everywhere.'
"Stepping up his pleas for action on fossil fuels, Guterres called for rich countries to accelerate their target for achieving net zero emissions to as early as 2040, and developing nations to aim for 2050 — about a decade earlier than most current targets. He also called for them to stop using coal by 2030 and 2040, respectively, and ensure carbon-free electricity generation in the developed world by 2035, meaning no gas-fired power plants either."
The fossil fuel industry is doomed eventually. The earth has only a finite amount of oil, gas, and coal. We can reduce our use significantly to extend its useful life, or we can continue as usual and destroy the planet as we know it. Will greed win?
— Elizabeth Keranen, Bakersfield