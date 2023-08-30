David Keranen’s recently published letter (“Biden vs. Trump”) was, I thought, brilliant and fact-supported. Stephen White’s response in Sunday's Californian was neither. White grouses that he wants examples and offered some, well, not examples. No sources, nothing but typical MAGA Trump supported backing.
In closing, White asks: Why would Trump be bad for America? Does he refer to the four-time indicted former president? The former president whose documented lies totaled in the tens of thousands?