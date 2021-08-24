What a farce! A small hole in the fence appears for the office of governor in California and nearly 50 people are trying to squeeze through. Makes you think! At least I’m thinking. Most of these are Republicans. Republicans nowadays have proven themselves to be very disciplined and individual thinking is not encouraged. Look at the votes in Congress: Group think! I sense the plethora of candidates has been orchestrated. Why? Two possibilities come immediately to mind. 1) It’ll take fewer votes to win, what with the widespread and no majority of votes necessary. Flood the field with little-known candidates and the few well-known (and favored by the party) will win. 2) As election day nears, suddenly there will be a flood of unknowns suddenly withdrawing, leaving the spotlight on the few chosen knowns.
But why are we doing this? Because the Republicans like spending taxpayers’ money for a futile election? And what kind of precedent is this setting? Any office-holder with whom you strongly disagree should be recalled? Then recall elections will be echoing all over the land. Regular elections are the place to mount these battles. We have one coming up in about a year. Haste makes waste and this recall is wasting a lot of money in a hurry and drawing a lot of time and attention. Who needs to have a bear growing at us regularly as in one of the political ads?
Recall elections should be rare, reserved for proven scoundrels and obvious dangers — not because we don’t like the guy or gal, or we don’t like his decisions. Rally for the next election, if that’s the case. I think we need to pass a new law. Those who try to orchestrate a recall election and it fails will be responsible for the governmental costs involved. Put your money where your mouth is! Maybe that will shut up some of the loud-mouth political screaming going on, causing my wife to turn off our TV set.
— Bob Schwartz, Bakersfield