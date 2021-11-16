Our current president is calling upon the Russians and OPEC to pump more crude oil for us to purchase to use here in our country. But he is stifling oil production here in our country to combat anticipated environmental conditions that supposedly may occur because of our oil industry.
But one thing escapes me. Russia and the OPEC nations are part of the same planet that we are. And I guess that our current president does not have a problem with those countries "ramping up" oil production to provide us with crude oil no matter what environmental damage their oil industries are creating.
With that in mind, how come there is no problem using foreign oil but all kinds of issues with us re-creating the robust oil industry we had in the previous four years under former President Donald Trump ?
We all know why.
— Jerry Poncetta, Bakersfield