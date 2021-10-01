In Thursday’s edition an opinion was submitted that during their trip to San Francisco, every restaurant they visited required a vaccination verification. The writer thought this should be mandated in Bakersfield. In rebuttal to this civil rights violation and socialist agenda, I ask: What is the worry for the vaccinated? Is it that they can spread the COVID-19 virus while they are immune themselves? Why are the vaccinated scared of the unvaccinated?
In contrast to this person’s opinion, it is my opinion the unvaccinated should be scared of the vaccinated. Perhaps only patronize restaurants that are pro-civil rights, and pro-choice. Has anyone forgotten about pro-choice? How many humans are killed every day by the right of Americans to be pro-choice in every situation from driving a car, traveling in a bus, train or airplane, or an abortion?
If I am not mistaken, California is overwhelmingly pro-choice. Don’t the unvaccinated have the same pro-choice rights as a pregnant mother? I am against government authority revoking piece by piece my civil rights under the auspices that it is best for the whole. Lastly, restaurants that put up a sign stating only vaccinated, I encourage all U.S. citizens who are pro-choice — pro-civil rights, to not attend any business that states only vaccinated. My question is this. Why hasn’t the United States sued China for $1 trillion for this laboratory experiment? It’s because China owns the USA.
— Raymond Reed, Bakersfield