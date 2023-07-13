Upon reaching an advanced age, the media's fixation on the weather has become increasingly perplexing. Are we really so daft, to use a good British term, that we have to be told to drink more water and stay indoors when the temperature reaches the summer highs? Or to not take our children and pets and leave them in the oven our car will become?
A little research into two years in my personal history, 1956, the year my family moved to Bakersfield and 1961, the year I graduated from high school, revealed a startling number of exact temperatures on the same date of those years and the current year. For example, July 11, 1956 it was 101, July 11, 1962 it was a sizzling 110!
The intent of my research is not about weather, it's about our decline as an educated, logical populace. In 1956 and 1961, most homes in Bakersfield had downdraft coolers and cars had what we called three-sixty air conditioning, three windows down and 60 miles an hour! Today most homes and offices are cooled to 68 to 70 degrees, making the impact of the heat outside almost unbearable.
Sadly, it isn't just weather that has become a tool of those who prefer we not explore and decide for our own. Observe the play of children today, if you can get their device out of their hands, to see the lack of imagination, rational thinking and individuality. Slowly but constantly we are regressing into plodding masses who grab the latest bobble without regard for morality, science, or our own secreted beliefs.
So, it's going to be hot, it's summer, we're going to have dry years and flood years, it's weather, it's nature. The other hot news regarding gender, faith and social justice need to be questioned, researched and challenged because the changes they impose aren't always natural.
— Karen E. Wass, Bakersfield