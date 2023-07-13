Upon reaching an advanced age, the media's fixation on the weather has become increasingly perplexing. Are we really so daft, to use a good British term, that we have to be told to drink more water and stay indoors when the temperature reaches the summer highs? Or to not take our children and pets and leave them in the oven our car will become?

A little research into two years in my personal history, 1956, the year my family moved to Bakersfield and 1961, the year I graduated from high school, revealed a startling number of exact temperatures on the same date of those years and the current year. For example, July 11, 1956 it was 101, July 11, 1962 it was a sizzling 110!

