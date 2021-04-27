Over 120 volunteers removed many cubic yards of disgusting trash, junk, garbage and human waste from our Kern River Parkway on Saturday.
Code Enforcement Officer David Paquette was very engaged.
Illegal four-wheel drive vehicles cruised by as we were working. Where was law enforcement? It's getting millions of dollars of Measure N money.
Some “homeless” were returning as we were leaving. Where was law enforcement?
Why should 125 volunteers do the city's job?
The buck stops with our city manager and the City Council, especially Councilmen Andrae Gonzales, Bob Smith and Ken Weir, who directly represent the Kern River Parkway.
— Mark Salvaggio, former Bakersfield City Councilman and legislative architect of the Kern River Parkway