As most of you know, the Los Angeles Dodgers is a professional baseball team. Fans fight the horrific traffic, the worst parking lot on Earth, and outrageous ticket and concession prices just to watch their beloved boys in blue do battle. That's it.

But for no apparent reason, the management decided to entertain the captive audience with a troupe of drag queens mocking the Catholic Church as part of their celebration of Pride Day. Huh? No need to comment on this idiocy; it speaks for itself.

