As most of you know, the Los Angeles Dodgers is a professional baseball team. Fans fight the horrific traffic, the worst parking lot on Earth, and outrageous ticket and concession prices just to watch their beloved boys in blue do battle. That's it.
But for no apparent reason, the management decided to entertain the captive audience with a troupe of drag queens mocking the Catholic Church as part of their celebration of Pride Day. Huh? No need to comment on this idiocy; it speaks for itself.
Which brings me to my point. Why do so many feel the need to discuss their sexual proclivities?
I, for one, couldn't care less about your bedroom activities. I don't care if you sleep with a man, a woman, a bag of Cheetos, or a howler monkey. Just shut up about it. Don't introduce yourself to me by saying "Hi. My name's Bob and I'm gay." It's not that I have a problem with that. The truth is, you lost me at "Hi, I'm Bob." I already know enough people and have a hard time dealing with them.
I evaluate people based on who they really are. If a gay couple moved in next door to me, we'll get along just fine provided that they don't play rap music or hang a Raiders flag on their front porch.
Ironically, these perfectly fine neighbors will be painted with the same brush by those who condemn the drag queen show. It's not fair to them.
— Steve Clark, Bakersfield