The real reason why Vladimir Putin wants Ukraine is because to "turn the clock back" and regain control of "huge swathes of Eastern Europe" in a bid to piece back the Soviet Union, it is feared.
He’s been very clear — his ambition doesn’t just lead to him taking control of Ukraine. He wants to turn the clock back to the mid 1990s or even before then.
The Balkan States — such as Estonia and Latvia — and the Western Balkans, including Serbia and Albania, are at risk and also Poland.
History is repeating itself all over again doing the World WarII days and China is doing the same thing as what Japan did also.
Russia and China are big bullies because they know that Biden is a weak leader.
— Caleb Whitten, Bakersfield