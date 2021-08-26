A recent letter writer lamented the latest efforts to recall Gov. Newsom, reasoning that this was the result of actions of the Republican Party linking national politics with state and local politics. He forgets Gov. Gray Davis was successfully recalled. He seems not to have read the Statements of Reasons in the voter pamphlet. Let me reiterate them.
1) Governor Newsom has implemented laws that are detrimental to the citizens of this state and our way of life. 2) Laws that he endorsed favor foreign nationals, in our country illegally, over the those of our own citizens. 3) People in this state suffer the highest taxes in this nation, yet we have a budget surplus. 4) We have the highest rate of homelessness resulting in the lowest quality of life. 5) He has imposed sanctuary state status and fails to enforce immigration laws. 6) He has unilaterally overruled the will of the people regarding the death penalty. 6) Newsom seeks to impose additional burdens on the people by removing protections of Proposition 13. 7) He looks to impose water rationing. 8) He looks to restrict parental rights. 9) Newsom is in favor of tax increases to promote social engineering. 10) He reorganized state bureaus installing his lackeys so that they can rule by bureaucratic fiat eliminating fracking, which provides much-needed jobs, cheaper clean energy, and frees us from importing foreign oil.
He must be removed from office to prevent further injustices to the citizens of this once great state.
— Gregory E. Laskowski, Bakersfield