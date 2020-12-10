For approximately a year now, the world has been devastated by the COVID-9 virus from China; millions of deaths and trillions of dollars spent. What is troubling is, except for our current president, no one is blaming the Chinese, specifically the Chinese Communist Party.
I have no doubt this virus came from the Wuhan Lab in China. There are only two ways it was released: by accident due to incompetence at Wuhan Lab or the CCP had the virus weaponized and released on purpose. Of course this would be construed as an act of war, an act of economic warfare. Either way the CCP is responsible for the release of COVID-19 virus and damages incurred.
When I make a mistake and my mistake causes damages to another party, I have a responsibility to pay for those damages. Why then is no one asking for damages from the CCP? We have gone into debt trillions of dollars due to this virus. The CCP is responsible and must be held accountable. Maybe a start would be to forgive the $1.1 trillion we owe China? Maybe the world should also consider canceling whatever debt owed to the CCP?
Why is no one talking about what steps should be considered to make the CCP accept responsibility and take steps to force the CCP to cure the damage done to the United States as well as the rest of our world?
Robert Reed, Bakersfield