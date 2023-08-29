What has happened to values? As I walked my dogs this morning, I could not help to notice, a solar work van parked on the street, broken window and open rear doors. Obviously, the vehicle was broken into.

What is wrong with people? Where has the respect for others, their property, the laws and respect for another's opinion ... where has it gone? Driving through a four-way stop intersection. People just proceeding through "stop" because no one else was there.

