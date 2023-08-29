What has happened to values? As I walked my dogs this morning, I could not help to notice, a solar work van parked on the street, broken window and open rear doors. Obviously, the vehicle was broken into.
What is wrong with people? Where has the respect for others, their property, the laws and respect for another's opinion ... where has it gone? Driving through a four-way stop intersection. People just proceeding through "stop" because no one else was there.
People break laws just because they can, because "everyone else does it." I heard a women brag about herself being such a "Godly woman," then turned around, broke a state statute knowing there was a simple procedure to comply with the law, but insisted the enforcers had bigger fish to fry, and, everyone else does it.
The individuals are not all young people who often get blamed but individuals who should obviously know better. With all the Christian churches and pastors who show up at high school board meetings, why are they not preaching to their congregations the 10 Commandments, respect for one another.
Respect and compliance with the laws of the land to just do what Jesus would do. I just can not understand why trying to do the right thing is so difficult for people and doing the wrong thing comes so easily. God, please help the USA!
— Bonnie Hubbell, Bakersfield