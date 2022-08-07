Voters in Kern County may have been wondering: Why does it take so long for our elections to be finalized? Kern County’s Elections Office is to blame.
Kern’s Elections Office has taken weeks to finalize an election that concluded at the beginning of June. Kern County takes the full 30 days allowed by the California Secretary of State to release results while other counties were finalized in a matter of days.
Other counties like Kings, Tulare and Fresno finalized their elections long before Kern. Voters in Fresno, a county with almost 30,000 more people, receive election results two weeks sooner.
With updated voting machines and a full staff to count ballots, what is taking so long?
This problem is not just isolated to the 2022 election cycle, as the slow-paced counting affected the results of races in 2018 and 2020.
We attempted to call the Kern Elections Office multiple times. We called for three weeks before we got an answer. The staff was uninformed, not knowing when the next update would be, how many ballots were left to count, or how long it would take until they knew the answer. The most common response was, “We have 30 days to finalize election results.” After getting nowhere with staff, we asked to be transferred to the County Clerk, where we heard a voicemail every time.
The newly elected Kern County Clerk-Auditor-Controller, Aimee Espinoza, may be the one who gets the Elections Office back on the right track. We are hopeful.
— Terry Murray, Bakersfield