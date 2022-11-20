The Republicans in Congress just set a new record for the time they took to shoot themselves in the foot once again after achieving a small political victory. They demonstrate an immense talent for snatching defeat from the jaws of victory. In the Senate, they had a priceless opportunity to look to the future in selecting a young new Senate leader. Instead, they re-elected Mitch McConnell, a Republican in Name Only (RINO) dinosaur who is a liberal, tired old political hack with no vision and who is cozy with the Chinese communists. He is the antithesis of a forward-looking leader that is sorely needed at this point. Bang! There goes the right foot.
In the House of Representatives, it looks like political hack Kevin McCarthy will be the new Speaker of the House. They could not make a worse choice. McCarthy has been in the House for more than 15 years and has nothing significant to show for it. He is dishonest (I have talked with him twice, and he lied to me on both occasions), is afraid of his constituents (he has held exactly one Town Hall Meeting in those 15 years), and is hardly a conservative (he voted for a $1.1 trillion, pork-loaded continuing resolution that came before the House during the Obama administration). Bang! There goes the left foot.