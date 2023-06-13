I would think City Councilwoman Patty Gray, whose construction business has received a BBB of Ethics award and was voted “Best of Kern,” would have known better than to participate in such a divisive event as the protest against Fox Theater’s annual December Christmas drag show.

I would think she would not want to lose business customers who practice sound reason, democracy and diplomacy in our city. I would think she would have at least had her offices research the past six years of annual December drag shows to see if the hyped-up claims behind religious fundamentalists’ fears are really baseless and instead mask prejudices against sexual minorities.

Recommended for you