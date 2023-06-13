I would think City Councilwoman Patty Gray, whose construction business has received a BBB of Ethics award and was voted “Best of Kern,” would have known better than to participate in such a divisive event as the protest against Fox Theater’s annual December Christmas drag show.
I would think she would not want to lose business customers who practice sound reason, democracy and diplomacy in our city. I would think she would have at least had her offices research the past six years of annual December drag shows to see if the hyped-up claims behind religious fundamentalists’ fears are really baseless and instead mask prejudices against sexual minorities.
She would have realized that it does not “mock Christmas” any more than a school’s holiday pageant of “The Grinch,” Tiny Tim or Santa Claus. Gray would have found no reports of indoctrinated children, no evidence of hidden gay agendas but instead seen that drag is an entertainment of the ages, from Bob Hope to Ru Paul, and that there are G-rated ones that raise hundreds, thousands and millions of dollars for community charities and that there are grown-up ones too like Vegas shows.
They would have found that the current anxiety-producing issue for our kids in our city is school shootings, not drag performances. It’s a disappointment and come November let’s hope Gray’s poor choice didn’t affect her constituents much less her business.
— Howard Acosta, Bakersfield