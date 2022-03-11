Currently the oil industry and its billionaires are “sitting on more then 9,000 unused permits to drill in the United States” and more then half of the 39 million acres currently leased to the industry are not yet being used to produce energy.
Yet Exxon, Chevron, and Conoco made $46 billion in profits in 2021. And politicians like Greg Abbott received about $4.6 million from oil, gas and broader energy interests.
Home-based solar power is not only cheaper than electricity produced by nuclear or fossil fuels, it’s incredibly reliable and moves our nation toward energy independence. Once installed, it doesn’t cost a penny even to charge your car! It also doesn’t damage our atmosphere.
Jimmy Carter’s proposal was to get off foreign oil in 1979 and to have our nation get 20 percent of our electricity from solar by 2000. Within minutes of his speech, the fossil fuel industry and the politicians went to work on the attack. Ronald Reagan tore those solar panels off the White House day one, killing Carter’s solar initiatives.
We lost 45 years to fossil fuel billionaires and their politicians, who keep us dependent on fossil fuels. There’s even a movement out there with stickers showing up on gas pumps all across our nation with pictures of President Biden pointing in the direction of the gas prices with the caption “I did that,” as if Democrats had been pushing a fossil-fuel-based economy.
The technology is here. The future of our planet and our homes and neighborhoods is on the line. Let’s become energy independent.
— Danny Barron, Bakersfield