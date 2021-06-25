When signing onto one's computer to check the daily events, it is very curious how Yahoo and Google list the news of the day. Recently I read an article on how percentages of vehicular deaths are related to race. You cannot look at anything on the internet without someone comparing topics based upon race or gender. Why is it necessary to always compare race, gender or sexual orientation to everyone's life path?
The reason is obvious; our medias have discovered a subject where they can fall on the side of those less fortunate. I was born in 1961 to the parents of 10 children of modest income. Should I feel less fortunate to chose children of color born into a wealthy family with no children? Should I feel that society is reasonable for every personal choice I have made in my 59 years of life?
Not every life factor is based on race, gender or sexual orientation. It is my belief you are born with a clean slate, and just like a painter your choice like paint strokes form the canvas of your life. You are not born to be a criminal, priest, drug addict, serial killer or president of the United States. Your choices and fate play the greatest role. Donald Trump was a perfect example of this.
Many people choose to blame their parents for their misfortunes or poor choices, to be fair, one has to provide credit to the parents for positive traits and accomplishments as well.
— David DePaola, Bakersfield