A letter writer recently asked why energy prices are so high despite the presence of solar panels. He did not mention the monstrosity bird-killing windmills on the Tehachapi mountains or in the Mojave Desert. I can answer his question based upon my recent trip to news media-described “Hurricane Ivan ravaged” Myrtle Beach, S.C.
Let me preface my opinion based upon the following facts: South Carolina has no oil production, nor does it have refining capabilities. It does not have windmills, and residential solar panels in coastal South Carolina are minimal. Yet, despite the onslaught of the hurricane in that region, gas prices were about $3.18 per gallon when we arrived a couple days later of the aftermath. Gas prices rose 20 cents per gallon a week later. Residential electricity prices for a 3,600-square-foot home were at a high of $200 per month during the summer. Property taxes were low as were other costs.