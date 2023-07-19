My dear friend, John Pryor, calls for a return to national unity, (CV 7/18/23).
In support of his argument, he cites sources from our founding fathers, biblical passages, alleged abuses of our U.S. Constitution and inadequate state pPower.
Pryor characterizes differences in educational policy as a cultural war, and is critical of the size of our federal bureaucracy.
His solution: Reduce our federal system with its unifying laws, and strengthen the power of the states to create 50 different codes of conduct!
Pryor's goal is a national unity, according to Pryor!
Our democratic institutions, and our constitutional protection of free speech are intended to prevent a society that walks in lockstep with an authoritarian ideology. Freedom under law is the goal; not national unity.
Our periods of national unity have been limited to the noble response of all Americans, when we are challenged with threats by aggressive nations.
We would all like to see less political polarization, and more attention given to solving the problems of our society.
My solution is to change the rules and practices that have been designed to hold our electorate hostage to our two-party system, and its control of our representatives.
Let’s start with ranked voting, a single term for all elected officials, limited campaign funding and competitive, non-gerrymandered voting districts.
True democracy cannot long endure with a silent majority of uninformed voters and elected representatives, whose good intentions are shackled by the rules of their party and the practical necessity of being reelected.
Patrick Henry didn’t say “give me unity, or give me death“! If you don’t remember what he said, Google it.
— Phil Rudnick, Bakersfield