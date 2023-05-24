Of all the horrendous scenarios that will occur if Congress allows the government to default on its debt is that U.S. borrowing costs will soar. Our government runs a deficit to fund our enviable lifestyle. The federal government is able to borrow money relatively cheaply because it is seen as a very safe credit risk.

U.S. Treasury Bonds are considered one of the most secure and liquid investments because they are backed by the full faith and credit of the U. S. government. These bonds are sold to investors, like China, to raise funds to pay expenses like infrastructure, natural disaster assistance or employee salaries.

