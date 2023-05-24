Of all the horrendous scenarios that will occur if Congress allows the government to default on its debt is that U.S. borrowing costs will soar. Our government runs a deficit to fund our enviable lifestyle. The federal government is able to borrow money relatively cheaply because it is seen as a very safe credit risk.
U.S. Treasury Bonds are considered one of the most secure and liquid investments because they are backed by the full faith and credit of the U. S. government. These bonds are sold to investors, like China, to raise funds to pay expenses like infrastructure, natural disaster assistance or employee salaries.
The amount of interest the government pays on its debt is determined by credit rating agencies like S&P’s Global Ratings. The higher the credit rating, the lower the interest. If Congress defaults on its debt, S&P will downgrade the treasury bonds. This will trigger an increase on the interest we pay on the existing debt that will run in to the billions of dollars. This new liability will be borne by those of us who actually pay taxes, not the poor or the very rich.
I agree with Kevin McCarthy that we need to reign in the deficit, now. But defaulting on our existing debt, previously approved by Congress, will only compound the problem. Congress should utilize the bipartisan budget appropriations process.
— Robert Tafoya, Bakersfield