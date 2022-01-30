Your Jan. 28 Opinion page's Community Voices and Other Voices was filled with distortions and basic inaccuracies that a mere Letter to the Editor cannot fully address.
First, the opinion from the Libertarian secessionist states “mentally ill and drug-addicted individuals are inhumanely allowed … (to be free on city streets)” missed the root cause of the problem. Gov. Ronald Reagan and the U.S. Supreme Court combined to release thousands of mentally ill persons to the streets. Later, prison reforms seeking to reduce severe overcrowding released many thousands more often mentally ill persons who joined the homeless ranks.
California never built the outpatient mental health facilities needed to address the root issues that cause the mentally ill to end up on the streets. Finally, California is a homeless magnet for a simple reason. Do you want to huddle under a bridge in Chicago in January?
The second writer slammed government for the rail thefts in Los Angles but missed the big point: the policing of railroad property, including the Union Pacific tracks in LA, is primarily the responsibility of the Union Pacific railroad police, who are as much police officers as BPD and KCSO officers, not just security guards, per both Union Pacific and the LA Sheriff.
The original news wire article stated this a couple of weeks ago and indicated no extra help was requested of local government by the railroad. I’m surprised it took this long for an ideologue to write a distorted article condemning government for a private sector failure.
— Mike Glinzak, Bakersfield