The response from Sheriff Donny Youngblood and District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer about Kern County again being the highest in homicides in the state per 100,000 people was right on. Blame everyone else. With Youngblood it was propositions 47 and 57, the early release for those convicted of non-violent offenses to be considered for parole.

But he did not state how many were involved in a shooting or homicide after their release. He did admit our poverty rate played a role. He then went on to blame "liberal media" for its "all out" attack on sheriffs. I just wonder how many suspects were asked if they committed the crime due to the media? But he went on to say "I can't say why our rate is the highest but liberal media can't either."