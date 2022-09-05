The response from Sheriff Donny Youngblood and District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer about Kern County again being the highest in homicides in the state per 100,000 people was right on. Blame everyone else. With Youngblood it was propositions 47 and 57, the early release for those convicted of non-violent offenses to be considered for parole.
But he did not state how many were involved in a shooting or homicide after their release. He did admit our poverty rate played a role. He then went on to blame "liberal media" for its "all out" attack on sheriffs. I just wonder how many suspects were asked if they committed the crime due to the media? But he went on to say "I can't say why our rate is the highest but liberal media can't either."
Zimmer stated a "death initially may be categorized as a homicide and reported as such to the AG but an investigation shows reasons why it should not be considered criminal," or maybe the murder charge is reduced by the district attorney's office from a first-degree murder, burglar, assault with a firearm, making threats to terrorize and inflicting corporal punishment, by pleading it down to no-contest to voluntary manslaughter resulting in one year in jail and probation for the death of an unborn child. Would the murder charge then still be reflected on the AG's records?
There may be many reasons behind this high homicide rate, and one would think what Youngblood and Zimmer should do is step up to the media mics and just say "there is a problem with our high homicide rate that we need to address with help from other local agencies and our state government as well" and stop playing the blame game.