I read on April 14, with great interest, Gerald Todd's Community Voice. I, as do many others, have a answer to his question, "Who are the experts teaching our children?"
I can list my son, daughter-in-law, and my oldest granddaughter.
Through them I have yet to meet a teacher who is not dedicated to their profession, both have retired this year from KHSD and now are teaching night classes at CSUB. Two of my son's sisters-in-law are also teachers. The family has more than 115 years in the teaching profession.
Are there people in the classrooms as teachers who should not be there? Of course there are, as there are in any profession up to the highest offices in government.
There is one very important factor missing for teachers in your children's classroom education: you the parent.
Your children's teachers are not their babysitters. Your child has too much homework? Their teachers are sitting at home doing more work night after night.
To help your children's educational future is quite simple. Get involved. You are the most important teacher in your child's life.
— Ronal Reynier, Bakersfield