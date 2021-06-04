In response to letter "Who's running the Democratic Party?" I ask, "Who's running the Republican Party"?
They have a man who only thinks what is best for him. They have a man who mimics handicapped people. They have a man who almost always lies. They have a man who calls vets and fallen soldiers suckers and losers.They have a man who tries to harm as many people as possible with his insane decisions on climate change.
I could go on and on but I get exhausted thinking about how inept he is.
— Mark Pearse, Bakersfield