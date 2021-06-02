In response to the letter in Friday's paper, "Who's in charge here?" I would like to ask the "die hard liberal Democrat" (his words) if he has any idea who's the shot caller in his party? Is it Pelosi, Schumer, Bernie, AOC or none of them, but some secret group pulling the strings on our Puppet President Joe Biden?
It is obvious from watching his speeches with his cheater cards that they were not written by him as he often loses his train of thought and comes off with his standard "you know" or "come on man" response.
It was quite obvious who was in charge when Trump was president as only he could have come up with some of the things he said or did. What he did do was he kept most of his campaign promises. He strengthened our southern border and improved our economy. Unlike Biden or whoever is pulling his strings, they opened the floodgate to allow hundreds of thousands of undocumented people into our country, promising citizenship so they can become good Democrats. He has also tanked our economy by putting us so far in debt with his multi-trillion dollar spending that we may never see the light of day.
So tell me, Mr. Die Hard, if you can, who is running the Democratic Party?
— David R. Carr, Bakersfield