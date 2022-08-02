I would like to comment on the political commercials against David Valadao. I am not a Republican, but I would like to know who is the billionaire or billionaires behind the financing of these commercials. Every cable station has been showing these commercials every five minutes.
Our democracy is in a very perilous condition when billionaires or a major Political Action Committee can influence an election with the extreme amount of monies spent on the airwaves. If we want our democracy back, we must demand that the constraints of monies be eliminated from our three branches of government.