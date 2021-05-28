Before l get into this, l need to make it perfectly clear that l am and have always been a die-hard liberal Democrat.
That being said, l am really beginning to wonder who is actually leading and guiding the Republican party. Is it Kevin McCarthy? Is it Mitch McConnell? Or is it right-wing extremists like Jim Jordan, Matt Gaetz, Lauren Boebert or (God help us all) Marjorie Taylor Greene?
Sometime ago, you could count on Republicans to be fairly coherent, reasonable and conservative lawmakers.
George H.W. Bush, Ronald Reagan, John McCain, George Bush, Colin Powell, or Condoleezza Rice. I may not have agreed with these people or their policies, but l certainly respected them. These people weren't just Republicans, but Americans.
Now it looks like "the party of Lincoln" has totally gone crazy. I wonder if Abraham Lincoln would even recognize his party now. Attempting to block people of color from voting, supporting crazy conspiracy theories, storming and laying waste to the very Capitol building he served in?
It looks like the majority of the Republican party has nothing better to do than worship at the shrine of Trump. A failed ex-president who may be looking at running for president from a prison cell.
If Abraham were here today, l truly believe he might just go back to splitting rails.
— Michael Cariker, Bakersfield