Rep. Kevin McCarthy shows America that he doesn't have the ability to lead. The Republican Congress is in constant turmoil, while My Kevin does nothing, refuses to call out those who are making threats and accusations, or punish them in any way.
He turns his back on his job, but has plenty of time to raise millions of dollars for the NRC. My Kevin has spent so much time sucking up to Trump, not wanting to upset him, for fear that Trump will turn on him, like he has to so many of his supporters. Because of Republican gerrymandering, it's almost a given that the Republicans will take control of Congress.
Since you don't have to be a member of the House to be Speaker, it wouldn't surprise me if the Republicans elected Trump to be the new Speaker, and he would kick My Kevin to the curb in a heartbeat.
— Floyd Roberts, Wasco