I am baffled by what some people choose to fear.
They don’t fear a disease that has killed almost one million people in the U.S. alone, and more than six million worldwide, in just over two years. They fear proven safe and effective vaccines and medicines created by the most advanced medical technology in history.
They don’t fear anonymous people obtaining firearms designed for the modern battlefield without background checks and walking into our communities, government buildings and schools, heavily armed whenever they like. They fear children having access to books about other people or ideas they dislike.
They don’t fear racist hate groups, illegal heavily armed antigovernment white nationalist militias, or openly bigoted pundits and politicians who advocate violence against immigrants, minorities (racial, sexual, religious, etc.), or people with different political views. They fear the teaching of history. They fear children, or anyone, being exposed to the truth about this country’s successes and failures in racial equality, opportunity, oppression, even genocide. They fear the truth about this country’s moral failings and its results. After all, the truth might hurt their feelings, poor little snowflakes!
They don’t fear a dictatorship controlled by an unelected tyrant, installed by a violent mob or even a civil war. They fear democracy. They fear people being allowed to vote for candidates who they disagree with. They fear the will of the majority, the political power of people who don’t look like them, or worship like them, or watch different media sources.
I fear those people.
— Ralph McKnight, Bakersfield