I always wondered why people always talk about love and say love everybody, but hate you for who you love.
• They send people to prison to rehabilitate them, then torture them.
• Churches talk about forgiveness, but kick people out of the church when they sin or make a mistake. (Matthew 6:15: “But if you do not forgive others their sins, your Father will not forgive your sins.”)
• There are so many interpretations of the Bible. (There are roughly 4,200 churches, denominations, tribes, cultures, movements. An estimated 10,000 religions worldwide.)
• People kill in the name of religion.
• What god is our government is talking about with the phrase “In God We Trust” on their public buildings etc.?
• Our government does not separate church and state. (The first clause in the Bill of Rights states that “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion.”)
• Our government keeps spending money its does not have.
(Ronald Reagan told Congress you cannot spend money you don’t have. At the beginning of his term the country's debt was $738 billion. Our debt today is $30.9 trillion. It costs $677.6 billion to maintain the country's debt.)
• What happened to “ask not what your country can do for you but what you can do for your country?"
• Fifty percent of U.S companies are producing goods and services made in China that are sold in the U.S.
— Mike Francel, Bakersfield